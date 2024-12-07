Projected Philadelphia Phillies Rotation Adds Former Cy Young Max Scherzer
The Philadelphia Phillies boasted one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball last season, but could still use more arm to bring it all together.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected each team's starting rotation given the current outlook of free agency and did envision the Phillies adding a veteran for the bottom of the group.
Potential Depth Starters: RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Andrew Painter, RHP Tyler Phillips, RHP Seth Johnson
Walker was the No. 5 starter last season and did not play enough to earn the job entering next year. He had a 7.10 ERA in 83.2 innings pitched.
Philadelphia is locked in to an expensive and regretful contract with him, though, so he will likely have some role next year.
Painter coming along would be a great development for the Phillies. He finally returned from injury during the Arizona Fall League and looked excellent.
Phillips stepped in as a rookie to contribute at the bottom of the rotation. His 6.87 ERA wasn't great, but did come with at least some flashes of potential.
Johnson was one of the players added in the Gregory Soto trade. He made one disastrous start last year, but won't be given up on.
5. RHP Max Scherzer
Scherzer would be the big addition to the rotation, and is about all they would need to do in adding to an already fantastic group.
He is coming off of an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, but still has a little bit of juice left in the thank.
The 40-year-old is just two seasons removed from a 2.29 ERA and 0.908 WHIP campaign. He hasn't been as elite since, but is still solid.
4. LHP Ranger Suarez
Suarez fell apart in the second half of the season, but is still about as good of a backend starter as a team could ask for.
Philadelphia will look for him to at least find a middle ground of his two halves from last season and that would still be a great pitcher.
3. LHP Cristopher Sanchez
Where Suarez declined as the season went along, Christopher Sanchez was a steady force in his first All-Star campaign.
He is one of the league's best pitchers at forcing ground balls thanks to an elite off-speed offering.
2. RHP Aaron Nola
Nola took a step behind as the team's second option last year, but everyone seemed better for it.
The Phillies gambled, giving him a huge extension after a down 2023 campaign. They were quickly rewarded for it. It was a great year for the 31-year-old, boasting a 3.57 ERA.
1. RHP Zack Wheeler
Wheeler was also given a huge extension before the season, despite playing his age 34 campaign.
He was one of the best pitchers in MLB and would have won the Cy Young if it weren't for Chris Sale.