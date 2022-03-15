Report: Andrew McCutchen Signs Free Agent Deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Skip to main content
Report: Andrew McCutchen Signs Free Agent Deal with Brewers

Monday evening, free agent Andrew McCutchen came to a contract agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Monday evening, Philadelphia Phillies fan favorite, Andrew McCutchen, officially moved on from the City of Brotherly Love.

According to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase, McCutchen came to a contract agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Details of the contract are as of yet unknown, but he's headed back to the NL Central, where he spent nine seasons and won an MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

McCutchen signed with the Phillies in December 2018 for three-years/$50 million. But after going down with an ACL tear in June of 2019, he never reached the level of talent he displayed prior to that injury.

In three seasons with the Phillies, McCutchen slashed .237/.343/.444, playing passable defense in left field.

The Brewers will certainly not offer him anywhere near the amount he made with the Phillies in 2021, but he's still a serviceable player and a solid platoon bat.

Though if the Brewers decide to start him in 2022, they could face difficulties.

