Report: Harper Begins Throwing, Hitting Program

Skip to main content
Report: Bryce Harper Begins Throwing, Hitting Program

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Bryce Harper Begins Throwing, Hitting Program

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is beginning a hitting and throwing program just days after the removal of the pins inserted to stabilize his broken thumb.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to reports from Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bryce Harper rehab is already progressing well.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger has begun throwing from short distances — 55 to 60 feet — in a bid to return to right field by season's end. The last time the 2021 National League MVP played in the field was April 16, less than two weeks after Opening Day.

It was revealed shortly after that Harper was suffering from a minor tear in his Ulnar Collateral Ligament, and at the end of May he had a PRP injection in a bid to avoid Tommy John surgery and return to throwing in 2022.

The plan was always for Harper to return to the outfield by September, but hopes were put on hold when his thumb was broken on an errant pitch from Blake Snell on June 25.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Now it seems as likely as ever that Harper will play right field again this season after what looks to be at least seven weeks of rest.

More importantly, Harper is now taking swings off a tee following the removal of the pins inserted to stabilize his broken thumb.

The hopes are that Harper will return to the Phillies lineup before the end of August.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18442519
News

Report: Harper Begins Throwing, Hitting Program

By Ben Silver51 minutes ago
USATSI_18810095
News

Syndergaard Set to Make Phillies Debut Thursday

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago
USATSI_18809445
Game Day

Braves Crush Phillies Bullpen

By Ben Silver3 hours ago
USATSI_18479193
Opinions

Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves

By Kade Kistner4 hours ago
USATSI_18642256
Podcast

Podcast: Inside the Phillies Trade Deadline Emergency Show

By Ben Silver18 hours ago
USATSI_18745694
News

Report: Phillies Acquire Syndergaard from Angels

By Lauren Amour20 hours ago
USATSI_18538547
News

Phillies Designate Familia for Assignment

By Lauren Amour21 hours ago
USATSI_18740727
News

Report: Twins Acquire Mahle from Reds

By Jeff Fitzpatrick21 hours ago