Report: Harper Begins Throwing, Hitting Program

According to reports from Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bryce Harper rehab is already progressing well.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger has begun throwing from short distances — 55 to 60 feet — in a bid to return to right field by season's end. The last time the 2021 National League MVP played in the field was April 16, less than two weeks after Opening Day.

It was revealed shortly after that Harper was suffering from a minor tear in his Ulnar Collateral Ligament, and at the end of May he had a PRP injection in a bid to avoid Tommy John surgery and return to throwing in 2022.

The plan was always for Harper to return to the outfield by September, but hopes were put on hold when his thumb was broken on an errant pitch from Blake Snell on June 25.

Now it seems as likely as ever that Harper will play right field again this season after what looks to be at least seven weeks of rest.

More importantly, Harper is now taking swings off a tee following the removal of the pins inserted to stabilize his broken thumb.

The hopes are that Harper will return to the Phillies lineup before the end of August.

