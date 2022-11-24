Report: Phillies Sign Veteran Catcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a move in free agency, as they have reportedly signed veteran catcher and first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal.

According to Baseball America's Chris Hilburne-Trenkle, the Phillies inked Hicks to the deal on Wednesday.

Hicks isn't a flashy move, but he could be invited to Major League spring training camps. Over the course of different parts of six seasons in the MLB, Hicks has slashed .236/.279/.401.

He isn't viewed as someone who will supplant anyone at their current positions, as J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs have the catcher position locked down. Likewise, Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall are entrenched at first base.

However, Hicks is a depth move that could provide some insurance if any of the four mentioned above go down with injury. Additionally, he will be able to serve as a mentor in spring training and potentially the minor leagues as he has significant time at the Major League level.

He served a similar role with the Chicago Cubs last season after signing a deal but never seeing time with the MLB club.

