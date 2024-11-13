Rising Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Had Great Week During Arizona Fall League
There are a lot of exciting players in the Philadelphia Phillies' pipeline.
That wasn't something that would have been said just a few years ago when the focus of the franchise wasn't placed on developing young players, but after Bryce Harper told ownership and the front office that needed to change, the Phillies have quietly started building up their farm system.
It's no longer a secret how talented some of their minor leaguers are now, though.
Andrew Painter has flourished in the Arizona Fall League this year in his first return to action since 2022. Aidan Miller is seen as Philadelphia's third baseman of the future. Justin Crawford continues to impress and was selected to play for Team USA at an international event currently taking place.
But beyond those four, the Phillies are still trying to see what they have.
One player who is also making a name for himself at the AFL is outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr.
He's coming off a great Week 5 where he was named one of the best performers by Joe Trezza of MLB.com after he went 7-for-11 with two doubles, an RBI, and three stolen bases.
"Rincones led the AFL in hits this week, reached base in two-thirds of his plate appearances and stole a few bags as well in an all-around excellent showing for the Desert Dogs," he wrote.
That is a great sign for both Rincones and the Phillies.
The 23-year-old had a shortened campaign this past season because of an injury suffered early on that went from a 7-day injured list stint to a 60-day one. But after he was activated in mid-July, he put together a very solid showing that saw his Double-A performance end with a .263/.357/.487 slash line that included 11 homers, 27 extra-base hits and 29 RBI across 59 games.
Rincones was taken in the third round of the 2022 draft, and he's made a quick ascension through Philadelphia's minor league ranks to be listed at No. 11 in their pipeline.
It will be interesting to see how his career progresses.
Primarily playing in right field, he could be a potential replacement for Nick Castellanos whenever his tenure with the team comes to an end, but he's also been floated as a potential trade chip if the Phillies are looking to make major upgrades to their roster this winter.
Either way, the performance that Rincones is putting together in the Arizona Fall League is a great sign for both him and Philadelphia.