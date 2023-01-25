Scott Rolen has earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Barely.

Nonetheless, he’s in.

Rolen earned a vote on 76.3 percent of ballots, just five more than needed to eclipse the 75 percent needed.

Rolen was named on 297 ballots, five more than the 292 required for election among the 389 submitted.

“You don’t think about this,” Rolen said in an interview on MLB Network with his family cheering in the background. “You think about doing the best you can and play for your team. I never thought this was the answer.”

Rolen spent the first six-and-a-half years of his stellar career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Rolen would go on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds through 2012.

“I cut my teeth in Philadelphia,” Rolen said. “I learned how to play there.”

Rolen was asked by Bob Costas which team he would represent at the Hall of Fame and he said that he needed time to ponder that monumental decision.

Rolen won eight Gold Glove awards. Among third basemen, only Brooks Robinson (16), Schmidt (10) and Nolan Arenado (10) have won more.

Rolen was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1997.

By the time Rolen’s career was over, he had crushed 316 home runs and knocked in 1,287 runs.

Rolen reached the postseason five times – three with the Cardinals and two with the Reds.

It all started with the Phillies. Though Rolen was a polarizing player, he’ll always be fondly remembered by the passionate fan base.

“On behalf of the Phillies, I want to congratulate Scott Rolen on his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a player. He richly deserves this award,” Phillies Owner John Middleton said in a statement.

“Philadelphia was privileged to have witnessed the beginning of his extraordinary baseball career. In addition to being one of the most impactful offensive and defensive players of his era, Scott played the game the right way. Whether taking an extra base with a headfirst slide or diving for a ball in the hole, his hard-nosed effort and selfless attitude resonated with our fans. Along with his on-field contributions, Scott was a great teammate and a tremendous representative of the Phillies off the field.

“The Phillies look forward to honoring Scott for his momentous achievement at Citizens Bank Park this season at a date to be determined.”

Statistics don’t tell the whole story, but Rolen finished his career as one of 35 players with at least 2,000 hits, 300 home runs and 500 doubles.

In the end, he earned a spot in the Hal of Fame.

It was the right decision and well deserved.

