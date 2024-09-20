Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Offseason Target Predicted To Sign $624 Million Deal
Seeing the Philadelphia Phillies linked to Juan Soto continues to be a surprise. However, it's been well-reported over the past few weeks.
Perhaps the Phillies are linked to the slugger because of their willingness in the past to spend money. Still, it feels like a long shot to land him.
Nonetheless, there have been many rumors suggesting their interest, so it's certainly possible that Soto ends up in Philadelphia.
The Phillies arguably have the best core in Major League Baseball, and that core will remain intact moving forward.
However, Soto would give them a youngster to add to that.
When all of their veteran stars decide to hang them up, he could be the next one in place.
Soto is so good that, despite the talent on the roster, he'd likely be the best player on the team if they landed him.
The question with him is all about the potential contract. Will it be $500 million? Does a team give him $600 million?
$500 million is a ton to spend, but he's proven to be worth it due to his age and ability to swing it with the best of them.
Andrew Bassan of FanSided made an interest prediction on Thursday, writing that Soto will land a 13-year, $624 million deal.
"It's rare that a player as good and as young as Juan Soto hits the free agent market. Recent examples include Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, though Soto is better than both. His accolades speak for themselves: a career .954 OPS, two seasons above 7 WAR, and again, he is only 25... Keep in mind that Soto turned down a 15 year, $440M deal from the Nationals a few years ago, and is likely to secure the second biggest contract in baseball history, only trailing two-way star Shohei Ohtani's 10 year, $700M deal. But players like Juan Soto don't come around often."
It's tough to say that the left-hander will get $624 million. No one expected Shohei Ohtani to get $700 million, so it's always possible that something similar happens.
If a team is willing to give him that much money, it feels safe to say he'll end up with that club.
While it's not impossible, it doesn't seem likely that Philadelphia would be willing to hand out a $624 million deal.
Not that $500 million would be cheap, but an extra $124 million would be tough to justify.
Never say never with what Dave Dombrowski has done in the past.