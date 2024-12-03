Seattle Mariners Named Trade Fit for Philadelphia Phillies Star Alec Bohm
Earlier this winter, reports came out that the Philadelphia Phillies were open to the idea of trading third baseman Alec Bohm.
This was surprising since Bohm was a huge part of the Phillies' lineup during the 2024 season, however, the team was clearly not good enough to compete in the playoffs and that could lead to some changes.
At 28 years old, there are quite a few teams around the league who could use a talent at third base like Bohm. His trade market has not heated up just yet, but that will likely change as the offseason continues to move forward.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, there is one team that could look to pursue a trade for Bohm. That team is none other than the Seattle Mariners, who are aggressively looking to make moves as well.
"The Mariners also are looking to upgrade at third, believing they are positioned to handle second base internally with Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and — at some point next season — Cole Young, the 21st overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm, an obvious target, faded after a monster April, batting only .258 with a .713 OPS."
Rosenthal did state that Bohm's trade market has viewed him as a "good but not great" player.
This past year, he put together strong numbers when he played in 143 games and hit 15 home runs to go along with 97 RBI and a .280/.332/.448 slash line.
Those numbers would certainly be attractive for teams around the league that need third base help.
As for the Mariners, they finished the 2024 season with an 85-77 record. They narrowly missed the playoffs and are just a piece or two away from being a playoff team.
Adding Bohm could be that solution.
Moving on from the All-Star would be an interesting move for a Phillies team that went 95-67 during the regular season last year. Unfortunately, they were quickly dispatched of in their first playoff series against the New York Mets in four games.
While trading Bohm would be a surprise, Philadelphia means business. They're not looking to just be a dominant regular season team, they want to win championships.
If they think that trading Bohm can help them get closer to that goal in some way, they won't hesitate to do so.