Philadelphia Phillies Top Asset Considered 'Good but Not Great' in Trade Talks
The Philadelphia Phillies' interest in trading Alec Bohm has been well reported recently.
Moving the All-Star third baseman wouldn't be the wrong decision, but there are questions that come with doing so.
The Phillies aren't in a position to get prospects back, as they have a clear need to improve their big league roster over anything else.
There might be a team willing to move a proven MLB player for Bohm, even if that player isn't as good as what Bohm could be eventually. Many have discussed the high ceiling potential of the former third overall draft pick, but at 28 years old, this is likely who Bohm is as a player.
He isn't going to wow anybody with what he does offensively or defensively, and that's fine. It doesn't take away from the fact that he's an above-average professional and could find success with a different ball club.
Playing in Philadelphia has its challenges, and if anybody understands that, it's Bohm.
The Phillies' question is what his potential trade package would look like.
Are they trying to move him to a team that also wants to win, or do they believe he could be put in a package with a few prospects to get a superstar level player in return?
Either one of those questions could produce a result that is a real possibility.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, teams view him as a good player, just not a great one.
"The Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm, an obvious target, faded after a monster April, batting only .258 with a .713 OPS. Teams view him as a good but not great player. Plus, Bohm stands to earn a projected $8.1 million in arbitration, with only one more year of club control remaining after that."
Defining Bohm as a "good but not great player" is accurate.
He has things he does well, but nothing suggests he'll be a franchise-altering player one day.
In 2024, he started the campaign as one of the better players in baseball at third base, but he slowed down considerably in the second half, still finishing with an impressive slash line of .280/.332/.448 and 15 home runs.
His 117 OPS+ was the best in any year he played in more than 44 games, so his value should be the highest it's been since he was a prospect.
Whether teams would be willing to give Philadelphia a good player in return in an area of need remains to be seen, but Bohm should have a few suitors.