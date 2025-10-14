Stay or Go: Should Phillies Bring Back JT Realmuto?
MLB free agency draws ever closer as the postseason rolls on, and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to decide on the future of one of their longest-tenured players.
J.T. Realmuto was traded to the Phillies as part of their major 2019 offseason, later signing a five-year, $115.5 million contract in 2021. After spending the last seven seasons with the club, he could be on the verge of departing in favor of a new franchise.
Across five campaigns in Philadelphia, Realmuto was among the premier two-way catchers in baseball. He batted .265 and posted a .778 OPS in 833 games, making two All-Star games, three All-MLB teams, taking home two Gold Glove awards, and two Silver Slugger honors. His 25.0 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference, has his career total nearing 40.0, and could potentially be on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
Realmuto's market is a bit fuzzy, with the Qualifying Offer also possibly a factor, but he's still without a doubt an effective player who should find a home quickly, whether in Philadelphia or elsewhere.
Spotrac has his market value listed at $25+ million over a potential new two-year deal, still a decently expensive deal for the veteran catcher as he enters his age-35 season.
The Verdict: Stay
Realmuto's declining skills as he gets older present a legitimate concern, especially considering the price tag, but there is still a hefty argument to bring him back.
The catcher has not only maintained his spot among the best defensive players at his position, and continues to produce his share of offensive moments in bigger spots. He has still maintained a 2.6 WAR and above, despite some regression issues, and remains a standout in one of the weakest positional groups in MLB. The pitching staff is also quite familiar with how Realmuto calls games, frames pitches, and throws down to bases, among other things, and replacing him could cause an extended adjustment period.
Beyond that, the catcher market, as it stands, is extremely thin and without any sort of impact players. Moving on from Realmuto, with Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs the only catchers on the 40-man roster, neither of which has shown much in recent years, doesn't seem like the most strategic decision. The club would have to get extremely creative to replace his presence on the roster if they stray away from making an effort to retain him.
The management of the outfield, bullpen, and organization of their larger contracts is of significantly more importance, at least on paper, and creating another issue to resolve by letting him walk would be an unnecessary risk. With likely hefty changes coming at every level of the Phillies' franchise this offseason, Realmuto is one aspect that should remain the same.