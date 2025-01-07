Suitors Emerging for Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent All-Star Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies moved quickly this offseason to add what they are hoping is an upgrade to their bullpen.
After being non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, the Phillies signed their former closer, Jordan Romano, to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million that includes incentives. Projected to make $7.75 million in arbitration, he could surpass that total if he remains healthy and returns to form in 2025.
It would be somewhat of a surprise if Philadelphia stopped there when it comes to bullpen additions, as two of their main contributors down the stretch last season are on the free-agent market.
All-Star Jeff Hoffman, who had a career revitalization with the Phillies, remains available. As does Carlos Estevez, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in a deal ahead of the trade deadline.
To this point, the relief pitching market has been slow to develop with virtually all of the biggest names remaining available. In addition to the Philadelphia duo, Tanner Scott, Kyle Finnegan, Kenley Jansen and Kirby Yates, all remain unsigned.
Yimi Garcia and Blake Treinen are the only relievers who have secured multi-year deals, both agreeing to two-year contracts with the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.
Eventually, things will pick up for this market and it could be Estevez that gets the ball rolling.
In an update shared by MLB insider Jon Heyman, the former All-Star is receiving interest from at least half a dozen teams, including Toronto.
He would be a big addition to the backend of the bullpen for whichever team is able to sign him. It will likely take a multi-year deal to secure his services, as has been quite reliable the last two seasons as a full-time closer, recording 57 saves.
2024 was arguably the best campaign of his career, as he registered a 2.1 WAR across 54 appearances and 55 innings pitched, recording 50 strikeouts with 26 saves.
He did a good job of limiting base runners, which led to few scoring opportunities against him. However, there could be some hesitancy from teams after he struggled to get the job done facing off with the New York Mets, specifically Francisco Lindor, in the postseason.