The Impact of Harrison Bader’s Injury During the NLDS
There’s always going to be those what ifs reflecting back on a game, a series, or a season. The Phillies can think about multiple what ifs like not intentionally walking Shohei Ohtani in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. What if Philadelphia allowed Bryson Stott to swing in Game 2? Imagine how the series would have changed if Orion Kerkering threw to first base instead to home.
The biggest what if that comes to mind is what if Harrison Bader never got hurt.
In Game 1 of the NLDS, Bader tweaked his groin running the bases on Stott’s single in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game returning to centerfield for two more frames, but Nick Castellanos came in to pinch-hit for Bader in the seventh. Bader’s status for the rest of the series was unknown, but he was optimistic about returning.
“I definitely feel like I’ll be able to come back for sure,” Bader said after Game 1. “In terms of my willingness to go out there and empty the tank and give every last ounce of what I got for this team, and for the baseball I have left in me, it’s absolutely something I’m going to do. If there’s an absolute chance in hell, you better believe I’ll be out there.”
The result of Bader’s injury ruled no major tear or strain, but Thomson still didn’t want to start a 75-80% version of the nine-year veteran for the remainder of the series. Bader instead remained as an option off the bench only for offense purposes.
With Bader sidelined, Brandon Marsh started in centerfield which was an advantage for the Dodgers especially since southpaw Blake Snell was on the mound. Left-handed batters had an .582 OPS when facing Snell and Marsh was 0-for-3 in his career against the two-time Cy Young Award winner.
“All I can do is show up and be the best I can be every single day,” Marsh said.
If what followed was Marsh’s best, yikes.
During Bader’s absence, Marsh went 0-for-10 with three strikeouts and left four runners in scoring position.
Bader got two at-bats as a pinch-hitter over the remaining three games of the NLDS. Both plate appearances were more effective than anything Marsh strung together.
Bader laced a 101.6mph single into left field in Game 2 before Weston Wilson replaced him to run. Bader struck out in his other plate appearance but managed to work a 10-pitch at-bat, the longest by any Phillie in the postseason.
Not having Bader in the starting lineup crushed the Phillies. It shortened their bench, especially in Game 2, and forced Thomson to continue putting out Marsh in centerfield where he wasn’t anything better defensively than what he produced offensively.
Marsh began Game 3 laying out for a ball in shallow center that got by him allowing Mookie Betts to reach third base. If it wasn’t for Aaron Nola escaping the jam, Los Angeles would’ve been on top early and carried all the momentum afterwards.
The Phillies offense batted .108 in an elimination game. Based on Bader’s success at the plate all year, it’s hard not to think his impact would have changed the outcome of the series. In Bader’s 53 games as a Phillie including the postseason, he batted .307 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. He had a multi-hit game in 23% of his contests and recorded three or more hits in a single matchup on eight separate occasions.
Bader instantly became a top acquisition at the trade deadline this past July. Coming over from the Minnesota Twins and only being in Philadelphia for two months, the Phillies fanbase quickly accepted Bader.
“It really was an absolute pleasure getting dealt here and just getting the opportunity to not even play alongside some of the players I’ve respected for a long time, but also just in front of an incredible fanbase,” Bader said.
What’s next for Bader is to be determined. He has a $10 million mutual option for 2026. If either Bader or the Phillies decline it, he’ll be bought out. Bader could also test free agency and potentially join his seventh team as a big leaguer. He's made the playoffs in six seasons going as far as the Championship Series. Based on these last few years in Philadelphia, their window is closing, and Bader may want to go elsewhere to try and get a ring.
Hopefully, it isn't the end of Bader's time in Philadelphia. Going out on an injury after putting together a career year sporting a 4.2 bWar while a new city embraced his crab-walking defensive approach, his pink gloves, and ‘Bader Tots’ shirts would be upsetting. The Phillies have questions to ask themselves whether prospect Justin Crawford is ready, what the plan is about Nick Castellanos, or if they'll go out to add someone else since Max Kepler is now a free agent. Whatever Philadelphia decides, maybe there’s an agreement between Bader and the Phillies where No. 2 stays one more season.