This Philadelphia Phillies Infield Prospect Was Highlighted As Breakout Candidate
Despite their disappointing performance in the 2024 MLB playoffs, the Philadelphia Phillies are still regarded by many as one of the best teams in baseball.
They are legitimate contenders, but there are questions about how long they will remain in that tier given the age of some members of their core.
A majority of the Phillies current key players are on the wrong side of 30. Sooner than later, the front office is going to have some very difficult decisions to make as it will be time to start turning over the roster and infusing some youth into the mix.
For some franchises, that would result in the end of their ability to contend, but that should not be the case in Philadelphia.
They have done a wonderful job of not only maintaining a high level of performance in the Major Leagues, but keeping their farm system stocked with high-end talent as well.
The Phillies have some potential stars at the top of their system, headlined by shortstop Aidan Miller and starting pitcher Andrew Painter.
They are two of the three players in Kiley McDaniel’s top 100 prospect rankings over at ESPN, along with right-handed pitcher Moises Chace.
Just missing out on the top 100 were outfielder Justin Crawford (No. 145) and catcher Eduardo Tait (No. 185).
Unranked by McDaniel is infielder Aroon Escobar, who is worth keeping an eye on in 2025 as the MLB analyst believes he has the potential to break out this upcoming year.
When one of the top prospects in all of baseball plays the same position, it is easy to understand why Escobar has been lost in the shuffle.
An international free agent signing in 2022, it also took him a little while to find his footing.
Still, McDaniel believes he is one of the likeliest players outside of his top 150 who can break into the top 100, placing him at No. 3 in terms of the likelihood of a jump occurring.
The MLB writer is buying into the increase in production he had in 24 games at the Florida Complex League as a 19-year-old this past season. Escobar slashed an impressive .338/.495/.481 with three home runs, two doubles and nine stolen bases.
Power will likely never be a main source of production for him, but if he can keep up the contact skills, as he has struck out only 49 times in 424 plate appearances, there will be a future for him at the Major League level.