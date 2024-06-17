Top MLB Analyst Says Phillies Patrolling Outfield Trade Market
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed towards the MLB trade deadline with one glaring need to improve the roster. Everyone has talked about the Phillies' need to acquire another outfielder.
Plenty of names have been connected as a potential target. Arguably the biggest name that has come up has been Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
No matter who Philadelphia ends up pursuing, it seems very likely that the team will try to make a move in the outfield.
According to top MLB analyst Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Phillies are currently patrolling the outfield trade market. However, he does not expect the team to make an early trade.
“You know the Phillies I think are patrolling right now. They need some outfield help and they’re taking temperature on the market. I’m not sure there are gonna be a lot of early moves necessarily guys."
Currently, Philadelphia is one of the best teams in baseball. They hold a 47-24 record and are the best team in the National League right now.
Dave Dombrowski has plenty of ammo to pull off a big trade or two. If the Phillies want to go all-in on competing for a World Series win this year, swinging big on an outfielder would be wise.
Another area that Philadelphia could target is the bullpen. They could use more options out of the pen, potentially at the closer position as well.
Between those two positions, there are many different talents expected to be available for trade. The Phillies seem content to be patient and see how the next month unfolds.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and reports about them having interest in different players over the next month. A deal doesn't seem likely to happen soon, but something materializing before the late-July trade deadline seems like a high likelihood.