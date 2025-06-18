Twins Star Outfielder Would Be 'Dream Target' for Phillies at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start once again, but they have lofty expectations this season.
Even though there have been some ups and downs for the Phillies this year, this is still one of the best teams in the National League.
To begin the campaign, Philadelphia has been able to lean on what has been one of the best starting rotations in the league so far. This is a unit that has some excellent star power with multiple starters that have been All-Star-caliber pitchers.
What might be the most impressive part of this unit is the depth they have, overcoming injuries to both Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez this season.
While there might be a lot to like about the Phillies, there are still some flaws the roster has.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a potential trade for the Phillies to finally upgrade center field with a star.
“A trade for [Byron] Buxton would fit the bill, and such a deal would be right up Dave Dombrowski's alley. He loves his stars, and Jesús Luzardo is merely his latest trade success story.”
The star center fielder for the Minnesota Twins would be an excellent addition for Philadelphia, who needs some offensive help in the outfield.
While staying healthy has been an issue throughout his career, Buxton is a game-changer when he's on the field. So far this year, he has slashed .273/.339/.512 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 55 games.
With the Twins hovering around the .500 mark, they might elect to become sellers heading into the trade deadline if things don’t improve.
The talented center fielder is under an affordable contract through the 2028 campaign, meaning that this wouldn’t just be a rental for Philadelphia.
At 31 years old, Buxton could help complement Bryce Harper for the next few seasons with some of the core getting older and potentially moving on after this campaign.
In terms of the price for Buxton, it could be a somewhat significant one for the Phillies.
Fortunately, Philadelphia does have some good prospects that could help make a deal realistic.
Due to the offense, especially in the outfield, letting the team down in the playoffs last year, making a splash to upgrade a lineup that has been lackluster at times should be something Dave Dombrowski looks to do.
While a couple of things would need to happen for Buxton to become available, he would certainly be a dream target for Philadelphia.
