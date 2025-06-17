Phillies Star Slugger Still Key to Offensive Success This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to weather a tough stretch of late and are once again closing in on the New York Mets atop the National League East.
It has certainly been an interesting start to the season for the Phillies. There have been many inconsistencies so far, but this is still a team that is one of the best in the NL this year.
So far, Philadelphia has been led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball. With a good mix of veterans and youngsters, the Phillies don’t need to worry about the state of their rotation this campaign.
However, there are some other concerns for the team that will need to be addressed.
Like last season, both the offense and the bullpen have some glaring issues that will need to be addressed at the trade deadline. Philadelphia is no stranger to being buyers at the deadline, and they will need to be once again in order to give themselves the best chance to compete.
However, while external upgrades will likely come, they also need to get their star back.
Who Is the Most Important Hitter for Phillies?
Dave Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the most important hitter in the lineup for the Phillies still being the former NL MVP Bryce Harper.
“As important as it is to have Turner getting on base, this lineup will always revolve around Bryce Harper and his ability to go on his hot stretches. He hasn't had one yet this season and is on the injured list because of a right wrist injury.”
The 32-year-old star of Philadelphia hasn’t got off to a terrible start to the year, but he also hasn’t quite been elite just yet. Before heading to the injured list, Harper slashed .258/.368/.446 with nine home runs in 57 games.
Throughout his career, the former NL MVP has mostly had his OPS around the .900 mark, but he hasn’t quite reached that mark yet this campaign.
If the Phillies are going to reach their potential, it is going to need to be Harper who helps lead them there. Currently, both Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner are having great campaigns to help carry a lineup that has been a little lackluster at times.
The talented slugger has always been a little bit streaky, but when he is on, he is one of the best hitters in the game. Philadelphia will need that upon his return.
While Harper playing at an elite level will help, the Phillies will also need to add a bat or two to help strengthen the bottom of the batting order.
