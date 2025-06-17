One Phillies Hitter Is Having an Underrated June As Team Turns Offense Around
After a five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies have won four of their last five. They took care of business against the Miami Marlins with help from yet another great start from rookie Mick Abel, who went 5.0 innings with one earned run and five strikeouts to drop his ERA to 2.21 and his WHIP to 1.03. The young arm is continuing to impress and help the team.
The Phillies' offense has had its struggles since Bryce Harper was placed on the IL. Many players have fallen short when Rob Thomson and company have needed them the most. But one player is having their best stretch of baseball yet and is helping keep the team alive.
Brandon Marsh is slashing .400/.457/.533 in June. He is on a seven-game hitting streak with ten hits and three multi-hit games in that span; he had his first triple of the season in Monday's victory in Miami.
Many Philadelphia fans went into panic mode over Marsh's start to the season, as he had zero hits in 29 plate appearances in the month of April. But he's turned things around since and has become one of the more consistent players on the team.
Marsh has stepped up as other key players on the Phillies have fallen short. Kyle Schwarber is slashing .154/.290/.327 in June with zero doubles or triples. Bryson Stott is slashing .146/.212/.167 in June with just four walks in 48 plate appearances.
After they wrap up their series against the Marlins, the Phillies have three critical sets against the New York Mets, Houston Astros, and Atlanta Braves. Marsh's improved bat will come in handy, but to gain ground against the Mets for the top of the National League East, others will have to step up.
Jesus Luzardo will start for Philadelphia tonight, aiming to continue his positive upswing after putting together two terrible starts a couple of weeks ago.
