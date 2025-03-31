Two Phillies Starters Debut, Ace Returns to Mound in Home Series with Rockies
The Philadelphia Phillies unveiled their three-man rotation for their home-opening series against the Colorado Rockies and the rotation landed according to form.
Before the season, the Phillies indicated they intended to use their unique off day on Tuesday as a way of skipping their fifth starter and giving their ace, Zach Wheeler, an opportunity to pitch in the series.
This also came after Philadelphia played three games in four days against the Washington Nationals, giving them two off days on the first eight days of the season.
So, before Wheeler gets his second turn, left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will make his season debut against Colorado right-hander Germán Márquez in Monday’s opener at 3:05 p.m.
Sánchez, to some insiders, is poised for a breakthrough season after he made the National League All Star team last year. He is coming off an 11-9 season in 2024, with a 3.32 ERA in a career-high 31 starts. He struck out 153 and walked 44 in 181.2 innings.
Last campaign was his first as a full-time starter, so the Phils are watching for any wear and tear on the 28-year-old.
Márquez has pitched his entire career with the Rockies since he made his MLB debut in 2016. But last year he appeared in just one game, throwing four innings and finishing with a 6.75 ERA. He missed most of the season with right elbow inflammation.
He hasn’t pitched a full season in the Majors since 2022, when he went 9-13 with a 4.95 ERA.
The off day on Tuesday enables Wheeler to make his second start of the season on extra rest in Wednesday’s night game. He received a no-decision on opening day, going six innings and allowing two hits and one run against the Nationals. He struck out eight and walked two.
He enters the season seeking that elusive first Cy Young award.
Kyle Freeland, a left-hander, was Colorado’s starter on Friday and will also pitch on normal rest. He threw six innings in that game, giving up two hits and striking out seven. He went 5-8 last year with a 5.24 ERA in 21 games.
Thursday’s Phillies starter with be Taijuan Walker, the right-hander who is assuming Ranger Suárez’s spot in the rotation until the left-hander is available to be activated from the 15-day injured list with lower back stiffness.
Walker is coming off his worst season since 2021, as he went 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA in 19 games (15 starts), with 58 strikeouts and 37 walks in 83.2 innings. He had a terrific spring training, and the Phillies are comfortable enough with him to give him a spin as a spot starter.
Antonio Senzatela will start for the Rockies on Thursday. The right-hander threw 4.1 innings and gave up nine hits with no runs in his season debut.