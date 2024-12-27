Philadelphia Phillies Boss Hints at Taijuan Walker Pitching out of Bullpen
In the midst of a quiet offseason that has resulted in a clear ideology of buying low on players who have upside, the Philadelphia Phillies did the same thing in the trade market when they acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins.
A year ago at this time, there is no way the Phillies would have been able to land the left-hander for a package that featured just one top five prospect and another in the top 30.
Luzardo was performing like one of the best starters in baseball, finishing the 2023 campaign with a 3.58 ERA and ERA+ that was 31 points above the league average, striking out 208 batters across 32 starts and 178 2/3 innings pitched.
But, injuries have been an issue for him during his career.
Before that strong season was one where he pitched well, posting a 3.32 ERA, but it only came in 18 starts after suffering a forearm strain. This past campaign, he had a back issue that caused him to make only 12 starts.
With that in mind, it seems like Philadelphia is more inclined to keep all pitchers on their roster through Spring Training before they start thinning out their options.
Someone who has been seen as a clear cut candidate is Taijuan Walker.
The veteran had one of the worst performances in Phillies history with his abysmal 7.10 ERA, and if it weren't for his contract where he's still owed $36 million over the next two years, he would already have been off this roster.
But, the reality is, Philadelphia doesn't want to just eat the entire amount of money by outright releasing him, so they are trying to figure out ways he can get back to his past form that caused the front office to hand him that deal in the first place.
Walker is getting an opportunity to compete for a spot in the rotation, and despite the thought process being the Phillies will move on if he doesn't win one, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski suggested there is another option.
"You never have enough pitching. We told him he wasn't guaranteed a spot in the starting rotation. Now, does he beat out one of those other guys, or does he slide into the bullpen? But he'll have to pitch well during the spring," he said per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
That last bit is the notable part of the statement.
If Walker does get utilized out of the bullpen, that could explain why there doesn't seem to be a huge push by Dombrowski to add more arms.
It will be interesting to see what comes of this, but it sounds like the embattled pitcher will be with Philadelphia to begin the 2025 campaign.