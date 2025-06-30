Two Phillies Top Prospects Selected to National League All-Star Futures Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have some of the most impressive young talent in all of Major League Baseball, and it seems the rest of the league is starting to take notice.
On Monday, MLB released the rosters for both the American League and National League and while every team is guaranteed at least one representative, the Phillies have two of them.
The first name is fairly obvious in the team's top prospect and No. 5 in all of baseball, right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter being included in a very impressive group of pitchers.
The second is also a top-100 prospect in young slugging 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait, the team's No. 4 prospect and the No. 69 in baseball.
Painter, who is expected to make his Major League debut sometime this season, has pitched to a 4.18 ERA in 13 starts this season coming off a dominant showing in the Arizona Fall League.
Tait has slashed .256/.328/.449 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI for Single-A Clearwater and is shpwing some of that dominant power which makes him so highly rated despite his young age.
The catcher is still likely at least a few years away from the big leagues, but this will be his chance to establish himself to fans as a name that simply must be paid attention to.
Phillies fans will be able to see both young stars from Atlanta in a couple of weeks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12 live on MLB Network ahead of the All-Star game three days later.
