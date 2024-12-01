Two Teams Could Push Philadelphia Phillies for Star Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies would like to figure out a way to bring back star relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman in free agency this offseason, however, they are going to face competition for him.
Hoffman is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him get named to the All-Star game. He has turned himself into one of the most coveted relievers in free agency.
While the Phillies are still viewed as a likely landing spot for the right-hander, there are other teams who will try to steal him away.
The Athletic recently took a look at Hoffman's potential landing spots. Philadelphia is on the list, but they expect the Phillies to receive competition from both the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays.
When it came to a contract projection for Hoffman, they have that set at three years and $36 million.
During the 2024 season with Philadelphia, Hoffman ended up appearing in 68 games. He compiled a 3-3 record to go along with a 2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 5.6 K/BB ratio, 10 saves, 21 holds, and three blown saves. He also ate up 66.1 innings.
At 31 years old, Hoffman should still have a few really good seasons playing at an elite level left in him. He would be the kind of impact reliever who can take a team's bullpen to the next level.
Outside of the three teams that have been mentioned by The Athletic as potential landing spots, there are other teams in need of bullpen help, so he could end up having a large number of clubs throwing offers at him before it's all said and done.
If the Phillies are serious about bringing him back, they're going to need to be aggressive.
Philadelphia should bring their best offer to the table immediately to try and stop him from be courted by others teams around the league.
It will be interesting to see where Hoffman ends up landing this offseason.
The Cubs and Blue Jays are just two of the threats the Phillies are facing, so hopefully, they're able to bring him back.
Only time will tell, but fans should expect to hear a lot of rumors coming out about Hoffman in the near future.
His market should begin heating up soon.