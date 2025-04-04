Unpopular Phillies Star Finally Redeems Himself After Nightmare Season
Philadelphia Phillies sports fans are notoriously fickle. They'll boo a player one day then cheer him the next.
Just ask Taijuan Walker.
Walker's Phillies tenure has been a rollercoaster. After two years of pitching against them with the New York Mets, the All-Star righty signed a four-year, $72 million deal with Philadelphia following the 2022 season.
His first year with the Phillies was a bit of a letdown. He went 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 31 starts during the regular season but didn't pitch at all during the playoffs, showing Rob Thomson's lack of faith in him.
His second season was an outright disaster. He missed much of the year with injuries and was terrible when he did pitch, going 3-7 with -1.6 WAR and a career-worst 7.10 ERA. Not surprisingly, he was left off the postseason roster.
Philadelphia fans didn't forget his awful season over the winter, and his poor spring training (7.41 ERA) didn't help. When he was introduced during Monday's home opener against the Colorado Rockies, fans booed him.
Three days later, those same fans gave him a standing ovation.
With his mother in attendance, the 32-year-old veteran dominated the Rockies in his season debut. He fired six shutout innings, scattering three hits (all singles) and one walk while striking out four,
Colorado's Antonio Senzatela allowed only one run and pitched into the sixth inning, but Walker was simply better. He helped the Phillies finish off their three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory.
It was Walker's first win in 11 months, and this one seemed extra sweet. He was fired up on the mound and in the dugout, and he walked off the field to thunderous applause.
His mother was so touched that she cried tears of joy.
For one day, at least, Walker looked like the pitcher Philadelphia thought it was getting when it handed him that big contract. He commanded his pitches well, limited hard contact and was efficient, getting through six frames on just 74 pitches.
Granted, the Rockies are a bad team (especially on the road) with an abysmal offense, but hopefully this is a sign of things to come for Walker. The Phillies could use a big bounce-back year from him if they want to repeat as NL East champions and go far in the playoffs.
If he keeps it up, maybe he'll actually get to pitch this time.