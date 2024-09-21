Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Alec Bohm Belts Three-Run Home Run
The Philadelphia Phillies entered Friday's game against the New York Mets just one win away from clinching their third-consecutive playoff berth.
After falling behind 2-0 early from an uncharacteristically wild Cristopher Sanchez, the Phillies have now fought back to an 8-2 lead through the first four innings.
The majority of Philadelphia's scoring so far came in the top of the fourth inning, with six runs being capped off by a three-run home run from third baseman Alec Bohm.
Bohm stepped to the plate with two on and two outs and three runs already scoring in the inning.
The first pitch to the third baseman would be a sinker just outside to run the count to 1-0.
The second pitch of the at-bat would be a sweeper that caught the top of the zone for a called strike one, running the count even.
The 1-1 pitch would be another sweeper just above the knees catching too much of the plate that Bohm would pull into the seats in left for his 15th home run of the season.
The Phillies now enter the fifth inning with an 8-2 lead and a 94.8 percent win probability per Baseball Savant.
Philadelphia's starter, Sanchez, has settled in nicely after allowing the two runs in the first, holding the Mets scoreless over the next three innings.
The Phillies offense has come alive over the last two games, scoring six runs on eight hits in last night's loss and eight runs through four innings on 10 hits tonight.