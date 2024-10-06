WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Walk Off New York Mets to Tie NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets completed an all-time classic on Sunday night that ended from a walk off single.
After pitching around Bryce Harper, the Mets put the winning run (Trea Turner) in scoring position as Nick Castellanos headed to the plate.
Castellanos, on a 1-2 count, sent a slider into the opposite field that allowed the speedy Turner to come across the plate for a game winner.
After coming into the postseason with a reputation of being someone that falls apart in October, Castellanos has cemented himself as a team legend in an amazing day at the plate that kept the Phillies from falling behind 2-0 in the NLDS.
The 32-year-old first tied the game up with a massive bomb in the sixth-inning, just one at bat after Bryce Harper hit a two-run bomb.
Next, he and Harper both got on base that set up Trea Turner to tie the game yet again with a huge triple in the bottom of the eighth inning.
That triple also chased New York closer Edwin Diaz from the game early. He was replaced by Tylor Megill, who gave up the walk off just an inning later.
Castellanos finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. He's now slashing .444/.444/.778 this postseason after two games.
This was a season of ups-and-downs for the veteran, with people calling for his job when he got off to an abysmal start. He turned things around in the second half of the season, but was heading back into the playoffs after an abysmal run last year.
The moment proved not to be too big for him this time, with one of the biggest hits in recent Philadelphia history.