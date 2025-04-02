What Must the Phillies Do in Order to Have a Successful Campaign?
The Philadelphia Phillies have put together a very impressive streak when it comes to regular-season success.
In 2017, the team won 66 games. In every 162-game season since that point, they have increased their win total, culminating in an impressive 95-win campaign in 2024 that included a National League East title.
It was their first divisional crown since 2011, taking full advantage of the shortcomings of the Atlanta Braves, who were dealing with injuries to several key contributors.
However, for the second straight year, the team had an incredibly disappointing showing in the postseason.
In 2023, the Phillies were leading 3-2 in the NLCS over the Arizona Diamondbacks, returning home to Citizens Bank Park and looking to close things out. One win away from their second straight World Series appearance, the team lost both games and got eliminated.
At least they made it to the NLCS that year. In the most recent playoffs against the New York Mets in the NLDS, Philadelphia was eliminated in four games.
As their regular season success has taken off, the team is going backward when it comes to their postseason stays.
If they had a choice, the team would assuredly flip that, taking a little less regular season success if it meant advancing deeper into the postseason and winning a championship, something they last did in 2008.
Everyone in the organizaiton knows what a letdown things have been in the playoffs and for 2025 to be considered a success, they need to play well in the final month of the campaign.
“Everything about the Phillies this season is geared toward October. Can they play well when it matters most and finish the job?” wrote Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
The Phillies brought back nearly the entire roster from 2024.
Max Kepler taking over as the starting right fielder is the only change made to the starting lineup. Jesus Luzardo was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins to fill the No. 5 spot in the rotation, giving them arguably the best five-man group in baseball.
The bullpen lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency, but they did sign Jordan Romano. Orion Kerkering and Jose Alvarado look more than ready to assume high-leverage roles along with the former Toronto Blue Jays closer.
Was there enough done for the Phillies to overcome their recent October swoons?
They will be a team worth keeping an eye on, as rumors swirled that a shake-up could have come over the winter. Nothing happened at the time, but that doesn’t mean Dave Dombrowski won’t pull the trigger during the season on a big move to help put his team over the top.