What's the Best Playoff Rotation Philadelphia Phillies Can Deploy This Postseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies enter play Saturday with a 94-66 record, having won the National League East and secured a first-round bye for the 2024 postseason.
But, with one of the deepest rotations in MLB this season, the question remains: how should the rotation be set for October?
It is a favorable position to be in, to say the least, and one that most other teams can only dream of.
However, there is an optimal way to set up the rotation, and it would benefit the Phillies immensely if they set it properly.
1. Zack Wheeler
Wheeler will be making his final start of the regular season on Saturday.
He has been the team's ace for multiple years now, and has proven why with his best campaign to date.
Through 31 starts entering Saturday, the veteran has pitched to a 2.56 ERA with a 0.960 WHIP, 213 strikeouts, and a 159 ERA+ across 193 2/3 innings.
With 6 1/3 innings on Saturday, Wheeler would break 200 innings pitched for the second time in his career, both coming with Philadelphia and if he allows one earned run or less in the process, the argument could be made for him to be the National League Cy Young winner over Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale.
The first spot in the rotation is the easy one as there is no question that Wheeler is the ace.
From here, things get a little more crowded.
2. Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola served as the Phillies' ace for many years before Wheeler signed with the club.
While he was serviceable in that role, and even great at times, he is much better suited as the number two pitcher in the rotation.
Nola is the best example of a workhorse in the game today.
He has made 32 or more starts in six-consecutive 162-game seasons, and has qualified for the ERA title in eight of his 10 years in MLB.
He is scheduled to make another start on Sunday, his 33rd this year, in the last game of the regular season, and could break 200 innings pitched for the fourth time in his career.
This year, Nola has pitched to a 3.52 ERA across 194 1/3 innings in 32 starts with a 1.184 WHIP, 190 strikeouts, and a 116 ERA+.
Having Wheeler and Nola going back-to-back would go a long way to saving the bull pen, as both pitchers can pitch seven innings easy on any given day.
3. Cristopher Sanchez
It now gets a little easier, as the club announced that Ranger Suarez would be the fourth starter in the rotation for the playoffs.
Sanchez has been a revelation for Philadelphia this year.
While he has always been a good pitcher, he has never pitched as much in a single season as this year.
While most pitchers would completely fall off after passing their career-high in innings pitched, Sanchez has still been a serviceable starter for the team, even still great at times.
While he has been a solid option in the regular season, the Phillies would be best to use him like they plan to use Ranger this year, letting him throw no more than 75 pitches in an outing.
With the lowered work load, Sanchez would be able to air it out early and often, helping his stuff play up while his groundball inducing repertoire does what it does best.
4. Ranger Suarez
It was announced after Suarez's last start that he would be the fourth option in the rotation for the postseason.
Suarez has dealt with back soreness for the better part of two months, and has seemingly been dealing with fatigue issues as well.
This comes just months after the lefty was a frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, after pitching to a 2.27 ERA through his first 17 starts across 103 innings.
In his next 10 starts, he has pitched to a 6.04 ERA across 47 2/3 innings, going more than five innings in a start only three times in that stretch.
Suarez will be on a 75-pitch limit for October, something that worked for the lefty and Philadelphia last year, seeing him pitch to a 1.93 ERA across 18 2/3 innings in four starts.
The Phillies will not need a fifth starter, even in a seven-game series, which works out great for the club as they have struggled with production from that spot for most of the year.
Pitching has been a big part of what has gotten Philadelphia to this point so far.
Pitching will be a huge part of helping the Phillies make a deep run in the 2024 postseason.