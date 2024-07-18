What Would It Take for Phillies to Trade for the Athletics' Brent Rooker?
The Philadelphia Phillies have been heavily linked to Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker ahead of the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month.
Rooker, a 29-year-old right-handed outfielder, would be exactly the kind of player the Phillies are rumored to be looking to acquire.
Over the last month, it has been reported quite often that Philadelphia wants to add an oufielder. More recently, it has been reported that they specifically would like to acquire a right-handed outfielder.
If that is indeed what they're looking for, they should look no further than Rooker.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, he has played in 83 games, hitting .291/.369/.573 to go along with 21 home runs and 62 RBI. Those numbers would look really good in the Phillies' lineup.
Making things even more interest for Rookier as a Philadelphia trade target is his contract situation. He still has three years of control left on his deal. That would be a major plus for the Phillies.
All of that being said, what would it take for Philadelphia to pull off a trade with the Athletics?
A trade package including two players like Bryan Rincon, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Griff McGarry, or William Bergolla might be enough to get it done. They might have to give up a bit more.
However, Rooker would be well worth the price tag, as long as the Phillies don't have to give up a top-five prospect. He would make a major impact right off the bat and for years to come.
Philadelphia has been connected to quite a few outfielders. Two other popular names in trade rumors have been Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm, although reports have come out that they do not have interest in those two players anymore. Rooker appears to be the best option remaining.
It will be interesting to see what the Phillies choose to do ahead of the deadline. Rooker would be a perfect addition.
Outside of the outfield position, Philadelphia has been linked to the relief pitching market. Tanner Scott has been a very popular name connected to the Phillies out of the bullpen.
Expect to hear a lot more rumors about Philadelphia in the coming days. They have a legitimate chance of winning the World Series this season and will be aggressive in pursuing that goal.