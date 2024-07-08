Which Philadelphia Phillies Were All-Star Snubs?
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is coming up next Tuesday, but it might as well be just another game for the Philadelphia Phillies.
That's because the Phillies are sending a franchise record seven players to the Midsummer Classic in Arlington, Texas. That includes three starters (Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Trea Turner) and four pitchers (Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm).
For reference, that matches the number of Philadelphia's All-Star selections over the previous four seasons (excluding 2020) combined. The team's previous record was five All-Stars, which it tied on several occasions.
Impressively, a number of other Phillies had strong All-Star cases as well, only to be left on the cutting room floor.
For example, longtime ace Aaron Nola (10-4, 3.48 ERA, team leader in innings) has a strong case, as does Cristopher Sanchez (6-4, 2.96 ERA, lowest home run rate in majors). Unfortunately for them, both Suarez and Wheeler have been a hair better,
The same goes for rookie reliever Orion Kerkering, who's been dominant out of the bullpen with a 1.38 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP in 32 2/3 innings. He hasn't been quite as exceptional as Hoffman and Strahm, however, both of whom have more strikeouts.
Lastly, Kyle Schwarber has a compelling candidacy as well. Despite slumping and getting hurt in late June, he still leads the National League in walks with 59. Throw in his 17 homers, 60 runs and .250/.373/.447 batting line, and he's been one of the NL's better hitters while leading off for Philadelphia.
While all of those players might have been All-Stars on other teams, they haven't quite stood out enough on the Phillies' loaded roster. Not everyone gets to go, and a line had to be drawn somewhere.
Tough cuts were made, but there's always next year, especially for the 23-year-old Kerkering. Schwarber and Nola have already been All-Stars, and Sanchez is trending that way as well based on his tremendous growth the past few seasons.
Philadelphia has the best record in baseball and is loaded with talent, so the club's historic representation at the Midsummer Classic isn't particularly surprising. While some players had to stay home, this year's game still promises to be a Phillies-centric event.