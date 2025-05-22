Why Phillies Would Make Sense As Trade Suitor for Pirates Star Paul Skenes
Despite some holes on their roster popping up throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies have lived up to expectations thus far as one of the best teams in the league.
With a 30-18 record entering play on May 21, they have surpassed the New York Mets in the National League East for first place, setting up what will be a back-and-forth race for the entire campaign.
There are some pressing needs that have to be addressed by the Phillies to remain atop the division.
Finding a replacement for closer Jose Alvarado, who has been suspended for 80 games and is ineligible for the playoffs, is atop their to-do list. They will need players on the roster to step up and could have to find a solution from outside the organization.
However, there is a potentially bigger fish that the team should be preparing to make a run at.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, suggested that the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to receive calls on reigning National League Rookie of the Year, starting pitcher Paul Skenes, ahead of the trade deadline.
The team is in a tough spot having already fired their manager Derek Shelton and look to be going nowhere fast with a cheap ownership group and poor product on the field.
Another MLB insider, Jon Heyman, has said a trade will not be happening, but it is still a fun exercise to have about whether or not a team would be a good fit.
Led by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who is never afraid to make a splash, the Phillies would be a fit for the phenom pitcher.
Paul Skenes Would Be a Great Fit for the Phillies
Starting pitching is likely the last thing Philadelphia needs in 2025 to succeed. They have the best bWAR in baseball with 7.8 with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo leading the way.
However, there is legitimate uncertainty about the future of this group for a few reasons.
Ranger Suarez is set to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 campaign. The same goes for Luzardo, who is an early NL Cy Young candidate with a historic start, after the 2026 season.
Wheeler continues to perform like an ace but isn’t getting any younger in his age-35 campaign.
Aaron Nola, who was the most durable pitcher in baseball the last seven years, is on the injured list for the first time since 2017 and could be starting to show his age with underwhelming production on the mound.
Adding Skenes, who turns only 23 years old in May 29, would answer all of the long-term answers the team has about their starting rotation.
Acquiring him won’t be cheap. The Pittsburgh star is arguably the best single trade chip in the sport with his combination of production and team control.
But, adding him to the rotation would ease the eventual transition away from Wheeler and Nola as the anchors of the staff.
Skenes, Sanchez, Luzardo and Suarez, should they commit to retaining them all long-term would be amongst the best starting pitching quartets in baseball.