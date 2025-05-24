Would Phillies Star Switch Positions to Allow Pursuit of Slugger in Free Agency?
As arguably the hottest team in baseball, a lot of things are going right for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Phillies are starting to establish themselves as the team to beat in the National League thanks to a great stretch of late.
Even though Philadelphia is playing very well, they aren’t immune to problems. In the starting rotation, the unit has had to deal with the struggles of Aaron Nola before him being placed on the injured list.
However, the rotation has a ton of depth and talent and hasn’t missed a beat.
While things are going well, this will be an important rest of the year for a team that is built to win now, with some key players in the final year of their contracts.
Since there could be some roster turnover at the end of the campaign, the Phillies could be an aggressive team in free agency.
Who Might the Phillies Pursue?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Phillies being a fit for Pete Alonso and the possibility of Bryce Harper moving back to the outfield for him.
“If he doesn’t stay in New York, Alonso would be a fit with several teams including the Phillies (Bryce Harper would seem willing to move back to the outfield for him).”
This would be a seismic shift in the NL East, but a move that could make sense for Philadelphia.
Even though his market was quiet this past winter, Alonso has been an excellent player in 2025, having one of his best campaigns yet. So far, he has slashed .292/.395/.535 with nine home runs and 37 RBI, and is leading the league in doubles with 16.
Alonso would have to opt out of his contract in order to become a free agent, but that seems like almost a certainty with how well he is playing.
While Harper has been playing well at first base for the Phillies, a move back to the outfield would help create an opening for them to realistically pursue Alonso. Furthermore, with Kyle Schwarber heading toward free agency at the end of the year, the designated hitter spot could also be freed up.
A power right-handed bat like Alonso would be a great fit in the lineup for Philadelphia, and a great compliment to Harper in the order.
Due to a lot of potential players leaving in free agency, money to spend should be there for the Phillies to reshape this roster a bit. Even though they have had plenty of success in the last three years, adding a player like Alonso could be seen as a significant improvement.