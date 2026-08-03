Addition of Luis Arraez Will Help Create Elite Offense for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the MLB trade deadline as a team that was expected to be aggressive in trying to improve. Despite some struggles of late, this is a group with a plethora of talent, but a few holes. Now, with the deadline to make trades being on Monday night, the Phillies have been making moves.

It has certainly been an interesting season for Philadelphia, but they have been able to remain over .500 despite some low points and are in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League.

While making it to the World Series has become increasingly difficult following the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Tarik Skubal, the Phillies have some good star power in their own right.

However, despite having a lot of talent, this was a team that had several needs. One of which was to improve their lineup. In a recent trade with the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies were able to address that with the addition of second baseman Luis Arraez.

Arraez Provides Needed Offensive Help

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he might not be an outfielder or a right-handed hitter, Arraez is going to have a positive impact on the lineup for Philadelphia. This season, the All-Star is slashing .324/.360/.440 with four home runs and 43 RBI.

Landing an All-Star-caliber slugger is a major move for the Phillies and a clear indication that they are going to be aggressive. Arraez is one of the best contact hitters in baseball, and that will fit in well with a lineup that needs some more consistency.

With a desire to continue to play second base, that could result in some changes for the Phillies. Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm very well could be finding themselves in a true platoon at third base, meaning Bohm’s role would be greatly diminished.

Heading back to the San Francisco Giants will most notably be pitching prospect Ramon Marquez. For Philadelphia, while Don Mattingly will have to figure out what the fielding will look like, and perhaps even consider moving Bryce Harper to the outfield, the addition of Arraez is a great one for the team.

Getting a high-contact hitter in the batting order will help set the table for some of the big sluggers in the lineup, and with an ability to hit both left-handed and right-handed pitching.

Overall, the lineup is much better, and while it might not be a perfect positional addition for the team, they do have options to make it work.