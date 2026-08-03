Bryce Harper Set for Major Positional Change Following Phillies Adding Luis Arraez

The Philadelphia Phillies made a major addition to their lineup when they acquired second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The veteran brings something to the offense that the team is lacking: on-base ability. The Phillies are dead last in the MLB in on-base percentage, and Arraez will immediately help in that regard as a contact-conscious hitter.

He has a .360 OBP and is batting .324, which leads the National League. Arraez is an ideal fit atop the lineup as a table setter, but his addition does complicate things when it comes to interim manager Don Mattingly setting up his alignment defensively.

The veteran has made it clear that sticking at second base is his preference. What will Philadelphia do with their infield to get everyone into the lineup? According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com on X, Bryce Harper is heading back to the outfield.

Bryce Harper set to move back to outfield for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) catches for an out against Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has made comments throughout the year about his willingness to go back out to the grass if it would help the team. Harper even brought his outfielder’s glove on the team’s road trip just in case, and it is a good thing that he did.

With Arraez taking over at second base, Bryson Stott is going to be heading to the hot corner to play third base. Alec Bohm is going to flip over to the other side of the diamond, taking over at first base with Harper heading to right field.

It will certainly be interesting to see just how often Harper is in the outfield. Arraez brings a lot to the team’s lineup, and he does hit left-handed pitching well. But he further imbalances a lineup that was already heavily leaning left.

Harper, Stott, Arraez, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, left fielder Brandon Marsh and center fielder Justin Crawford are all left-handed hitters. Catcher J.T. Realmuto, shortstop Trea Turner and Bohm are the only regulars who hit from the right side.

Bryce Harper brought his outfielder's glove on the last road trip, saying he was ready to move to the outfield, if needed.



He's expected to move to the outfield to make room for Luis Arraez in the infield. Alec Bohm to first base, Bryson Stott to third base. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 3, 2026

When facing left-handed starters, Harper could certainly find his way back into the infield. Marsh has been platooning a lot more against southpaws recently, and with Arraez in the mix, Stott could find his way to the bench against lefties more often as well.

Derek Hill, Bryan De La Cruz and Edmunod Sosa should still get playing time against lefties. Mattingly now has a lot more chess pieces to move around, which will help create advantages during games too.

A left-handed hitter wasn’t on the team’s to-do list ahead of the deadline, but Arraez is a great fit for what this offense needs. And Harper is showing his leadership by moving back to the outfield for the first time in four years to help accommodate his new teammate.

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