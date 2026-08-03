Phillies Shockingly Acquire Luis Arraez in Trade From SF Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

They have been floundering in the second half, desperately needing an upgrade at several positions. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski exhibited patience and has found a nice upgrade for the lineup.

As shared by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com on X, with a hat tip to Jeff Passan of ESPN and Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Phillies are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Heading to Philadelphia along with Arraez is right-handed pitcher Caleb Killian. Going back to the Giants are two prospects: right-handed pitcher Ramon Marquez and right-handed pitcher Marty Gair.

Phillies land Luis Arraez, Caleb Kilian in deal with Giants

Jul 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Caleb Kilian (45) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the items on the Phillies’ wish list were a player who can help with their on-base woes and the bullpen. They were able to cross off both in this deal with San Francisco without sacrificing too much of their draft capital.

Arraez is an on-base machine, someone who constantly puts the ball in play. He should fit in nicely near the top of the team’s lineup as a table setter in front of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper.

It will be interesting to see how he fits into the lineup. Interim manager Don Mattingly is going to have some decisions to make with his alignment. Arraez is another left-handed hitter in a lineup that already skews that direction.

Second base also wasn’t a position of need with Bryson Stott there. Does he now move to third base, pushing Alec Bohm into a reserve role? Or does he handle shortstop, with Trea Turner going to the outfield as his defensive performance has deteriorated?

The Phillies are acquiring 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kaleb Kilian from the Giants for RHP Ramon Marquez (Phillies No. 4 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and RHP Marty Gair, per source. @JeffPassan and @BNightengale were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

One thing is for sure: Arraez will help raise the level of this offense with his skill set.

Kilian adds a fresh arm to the bullpen. He has made 45 appearances this season with a 4.26 ERA and 0.2 bWAR. In 44.1 innings, he has 53 strikeouts and a 3.59 FIP. His 20 walks are a tad bit high, but he offsets that with a solid 7.9 H/9 ratio.

Most importantly, he has late-game experience with eight saves this season. He could be deployed right away as a piece to help bridge the gap to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran.

Marquez was a fast-rising prospect in the Philadelphia system. He was viewed in the last few weeks as the team’s likeliest trade chip. Gair is someone who has recently emerged as well, with some eye-popping numbers.

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