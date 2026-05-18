Analyzing Just How Good Cristopher Sanchez Has Been for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Cristopher Sanchez has continued to turn heads this season. Just when you think he couldn’t get any better, he does.

In his latest start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sanchez threw a complete game shutout, struck out a career-high 13 batters and allowed just six hits.

With that, Sanchez, in his last four starts, has just given up two earned runs, 19 hits and he has struck out 37. And in his last 29.2 innings, he has given up zero earned runs.

After stacking dominant start after dominant start, where does Sanchez now rank, not just in the National League, but in the entire MLB?

The reigning Cy Young’s

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When you start the comparison, it’s very important to compare what he has done this year to those who won the Cy Young award last season.

Starting with the American League, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has won the American League Cy Young award in back-to-back seasons. That has continued this year. Skubal has pitched well, but is currently on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Same thing with another AL star pitcher, Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros. He has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. Before the injury, Brown had a 0.84 ERA in his first two starts.

The runner-up in last year’s Cy Young race, Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet, has also suffered an injury as he is on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Now, if we compare Sanchez to the Cy Young finalists of the National League last season, the results are startling.

"All the things you want out of a starting pitcher, he's got them."@RAJr_20 details the incredible journey of Cristopher Sánchez into bonafide ace. pic.twitter.com/uI7uHz63Rb — ThePhilliesShow (@ThePhilliesShow) May 18, 2026

First, the winner, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies just had a meeting with Skenes on May 16 and had their way with him. Bryce Harper homered to center field, and the Phillies were able to put up five earned runs on the board.

On the season, Skenes now has an ERA of 2.62 and has given up at least three earned runs in three of his 10 starts this season. Also, Skenes has only pitched more than seven innings three times.

Last year Sanchez was the runner-up, and we will get to him soon.

And lastly, coming in third place for the Cy Young last season was Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unlike the AL Cy Young runner-ups, Yamamoto has been healthy this season and has thrown the ball well.

Yamamoto has been solid this year for the Dodgers, but is nowhere near Cy Young contention. He has given up an earned run in each of his 10 starts this season.

Comparing 2026 Sanchez

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts after an Athletics strikeout to end the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Taking a look at how Sanchez lines up with this season's pitching stars, he stands out. For starters, Sanchez ranks first in strikeouts, innings pitched, and WAR in the entire MLB while ranking first in FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) and ERA+ for just the National League entering play on May 18.

When comparing him to Skenes, his most common foe, Skenes only stands out when it comes to walks and strikeouts, as the Pirates star has a lower walk percentage and higher strikeout percentage.

Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has also had an excellent season despite being 37 years old. But even then, Sanchez out-duels him in everything.

Another comparison that a lot of people are also making is Sanchez to Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers. Ohtani’s numbers stand out, but a lot of people are missing the main reason why his ERA is 0.82: he has only thrown 44 innings, around 20 fewer than Sanchez.

-Shutout today

-29.2 consecutive scoreless innings

-Career high 13 strikeouts



Cristopher Sánchez is on some kind of run right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tepziGrKDW — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2026

So with that, Ohtani really doesn’t stack up due to the sample size.

And another starter that might give Sanchez a run for his money might be his teammate, Zack Wheeler. Wheeler and his fastball, which is gaining velocity, are also having an excellent season. Wheeler’s ERA is sub-2.00, and he has only given up 21 hits in 31.2 innings pitched.

If Sanchez continues to toss scoreless baseball, the league has no choice but to give Sanchez his flowers. After back-to-back seasons where Sanchez finished with the top 10 for Cy Young voting, maybe 2026 will finally be his year.

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