Phillies' Slugger Quietly Has Impressive Hitting Streak Going

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to complete their sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday and have now moved above the .500 mark.

On Sunday, it was one of the best pitching matchups of the year coming into the game with Zack Wheeler facing off against Paul Skenes. These are two of the best right-handers in the league now, and both certainly knew the magnitude of the game.

However, it was Wheeler and the Phillies who got the best of Skenes, with the reigning National League Cy Young award winner allowing five runs in five innings of work.

The strong showing against a pitcher of the caliber of Skenes was a major win for Philadelphia, and their offense continues to show signs of improvement. This was a unit that was really struggling, but even in a game when Kyle Schwarber went 0-for-5, the Phillies were able to find a way to win.

Philadelphia has been heavily reliant on their two stars in the lineup to carry them, but of late, the unit has looked more balanced. One of the reasons for that has been the performance of a former All-Star slugger who is getting hot.

Phillies Slugger Quietly Finding His Groove

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With two hits in the series finale against the Pirates, Alec Bohm is now on an eight-game hitting streak out of nowhere. The former All-Star has been playing much better of late, and Don Mattingly has taken notice.

In all three games against Pittsburgh, it was Bohm batting in the cleanup spot. This is a key position in the lineup, separating some of their talented lefties. With Brandon Marsh having such a fantastic year and batting fifth most nights, Philadelphia has needed a right-handed bat to split up him and Bryce Harper.

While it has been Adolis Garcia a lot in the cleanup spot, it has been Bohm of late succeeding in the role. Following the win against the Pirates, Bohm is now slashing .209/.264/.304. The numbers are finally starting to head in the right direction, and the better offensive production from Bohm has unsurprisingly made the team better.

With a desperate need for production from their right-handed hitters, Bohm is a key player for the Phillies as long as he is still starting. While the start to the campaign might have been a disaster, he now has an impressive hitting streak going and has seemingly found his groove.

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