Biggest Changes for the Phillies Since Opening Day

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a terrible start to the season, and the franchise has already made some notable changes early on.

Despite having some very high expectations coming into this year, the Phillies have shockingly been one of the worst teams in baseball. With the Atlanta Braves off to a strong start, Philadelphia finds themselves way back in the standings already, and that is a major concern heading into May.

While things have gone pretty much as poorly as they could have so far, there is still a long season to be played, and a lot can change. With a need for a spark, the Phillies have already made a couple of major moves that have sent some shockwaves through the franchise.

Phillies Make Two Major Changes

Philadelphia Phillies head coach Rob Thomson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With a need to shake things up, the first move by the Phillies was an easy one. Due to the struggles of starter Taijuan Walker this season, the team elected to part ways with the veteran. Due to his 9.13 ERA and 1-4 record, it wasn’t too surprising to see the team move on.

Furthermore, with the return of Zack Wheeler right at the same time, the rotation needed a spot for him to resume his role. Getting rid of the veteran figured to be an eye-opener for the rest of the team, but there was still work to be done.

Following the decision to release Walker, the major shakeup came when the team elected to fire manager Rob Thomson after a (9-19) start to the season. Despite a lot of wins and success since he was hired, including a trip to the World Series, the last two years in the playoffs were disappointments, and he likely had a bit of a warm seat entering the year.

With Thomson gone, it is Don Mattingly taking over as the new manager for the team. He has a plethora of experience in the role with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins. He will be entering a challenging situation, but this is still a talented team that is capable of going on a run.

While it might be early, it is good to see that the team isn’t sitting around after a slow start. Despite the struggles, there is plenty of time to turn this season around, and sending some shockwaves with changes can help with that. Hopefully, the decisions will continue to pay off, and the Phillies can make a run.