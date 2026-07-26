Brian Keller Fights Through Incredible Expenses To Achieve Big League Dream With Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Brian Keller pictured his major league debut a million times in his head. A debut he was never certain was going to happen.

Life as a 39th-round draft pick isn't easy. Even tough Keller worked his way up to Triple-A just four years into his professional baseball career, he couldn't find his way to the next level.

His career stagnated. He wasn't sure if that major league debut was ever going to come, more of a fantasy than a reality.

"Somewhat setback after setback to the point that I just don't know if it was ever gonna happen," Keller said to Phillies On SI. "Just pitching again professionally."

Keller couldn't break though with the Yankees in his attempt to pitch in the major leagues. He was stuck in Triple-A, so he bet on himself by going to Japan in an attempt to revamp his career.

Then after three appearances, Keller felt discomfort in his elbow. He needed Tommy John surgery and had to rehab for a year. During his rehab, Keller found out he needed a second surgery -- and ended up missing two seasons of professional baseball.

He wasn't with an organization during the procedures. Keller had to pay out of pocket to continue playing professional baseball -- if he wanted to continue his career.

"You gotta do what you gotta do right," Keller said with a smile. "It took a lot, but we're here. So it was worth it."

Keller admitted it was around $12,000 to pay out of pocket for the surgery, rehab, physical therapy, and using a gym. All so he could have an opportunity to pitch again.

Keller Gets His Chance

Making his Major League debut 👏



Welcome to The Show, Brian! pic.twitter.com/XE0VMlrSCc — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 25, 2026

The Phillies gave Keller that chance, signing him in May to a minor-league contract. Lehigh Valley needed anyone to pick up innings in the starting rotation, which was all Keller intended for this season.

An opportunity to pitch for a major league organization again. Little did Keller know the Phillies had problems finding a fifth starter, or someone to take the ball in the hot summer month of July.

Keller pitched his way into that opportunity. He made eight starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, throwing 36.1 innings and having a 2.23 ERA -- with 38 strikeouts to 11 walks.

"Ever since I got to the Phillies, I've felt very comfortable," Keller said. "“There’s a few guys here that didn’t make my debut so foreign. It’s knowing that these guys in this clubhouse are pulling for me. Everyone wants to win.”

At 32 years old and 10 professional seasons, Keller finally made it to the big leagues. He struck out Jazz Chisholm on a slider in his first batter faced in the big leagues and gave up a home run to Austin Wells.

Keller went three innings and allowed just one run. He struck out three and walked none.

The Phillies wanted Keller to throw strikes. He did that.

"He handled himself fine," Phillies manager Don Mattingly said. "He threw strikes. He went after them. We'll certainly talk about (his turn in the rotation) as we get there again, but he did fine.

"He threw the ball over the plate. Was on the attack and wasn't walking people. That part we like."

If Keller does get another opportunity, he certainly will have earned it. The Phillies have lost 11 straight starts when the No. 5 start takes it's turn in the rotation and are 5-16 overall.

They'll look to add a starter at the trade deadline, but Keller can always fill in for one more opportunity. If the Phillies give Keller that chance, he'll be ready.

"I could say for sure I would love to," Keller said. "I don't get to make those decisions, but I definitely feel comfortable doing that."