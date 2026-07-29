Bryce Harper's Comments Raise Interesting Questions About Phillies Deadline Plans

It has not been a strong start to the second half of the season, and changes could be coming soon for the Philadelphia Phillies.

After pulling off a ridiculous turnaround in the first half of the season to position themselves well at the All-Star break, the Phillies have since struggled. In 10 games since the break, entering their Tuesday matchup against the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia has a record of just 3-7.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Phillies were right behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Now, they have once again fallen behind by a significant margin.

With the trade deadline coming up, Philadelphia is certainly going to be an aggressive team at the deadline. However, they do have a lot of different needs, and seemingly all options are going to be on the table to help this team win.

Bryce Harper recently spoke with Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) about the Phillies’ plans for the upcoming trade deadline and that he has his old glove from the outfield packed just in case a deal is made.

“I brought my glove,” Harper said, “just in case they make a trade.”

Harper Bringing His Glove Is Interesting

Jul 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts in the direction of fans during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The comments made by Harper ahead of the trade deadline are certainly interesting to hear, but Philadelphia making a trade that would move him into the outfield seems unlikely.

The former NL MVP has been able to stay healthy this year, and there is certainly a lot less wear and tear on him at first base compared to the outfield. However, it is good to see, as one of the leaders of the team, that Harper is clearly willing to do whatever it takes to win.

There haven’t been a ton of rumors regarding first basemen being available at the trade deadline, which certainly adds some intrigue to Harper bringing his glove. However, regardless of whether or not the Phillies might be up to something at that position, they will need their star slugger to be better.

In July, Harper has slashed 160/.297/.320 with two home runs and nine RBI. Those numbers are well down from the All-Star performance in the first half of the season, and Philadelphia needs more from him.

Overall, while getting a first baseman would be shocking, the Phillies do need to add some help, and the lineup will surely be an avenue they look to explore.