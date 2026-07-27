Recent Stretch Proves Phillies Still Have Plenty of Work To Do

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a remarkable job of turning their season around, going from 9-19 under Rob Thomson at the time of his firing to 57-49 entering play on July 27th.

Interim manager Don Mattingly has been excellent rallying the troops. They are 48-30 under him, playing at such a level that they are one of the most winning teams in the MLB since he took over.

However, there is plenty of work remaining for the team. A big reason for their success has been the schedule, which has included a lot of matchups against teams who likely aren’t going to be playing in the postseason. And this most recent stretch hammers home the point of just how much work there remains.

The Phillies were able to defeat the New York Yankees on July 26, winning 11-4 in the series finale. That victory snapped a four-game losing streak, as they bookended a six-game stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankees with victories, but sandwiched four straight losses in between.

Phillies finding no success against winning teams this season

Jul 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) argues with first base umpire Vic Carapazza after his pitcher Tim Mayza (not pictured) was called for a balk against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the win, Philadelphia’s record against teams who are currently in the playoff picture isn’t very strong. They are now 13-27 on the season against such opponents, which is one of the worst marks in the MLB.

There are only three teams in baseball who have a worse record against the other 11 teams currently in the playoff field: the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets, who are both 14-30, and the Kansas City Royals, who are 13-35.

While all of those teams are toiling at the bottom of their respective divisions, the Phillies are holding down the No. 2 Wild Card spot in the National League. They are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot and 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East race.

Performing better against teams they could see in the postseason will be important, but they won’t be facing any such opponent for a long stretch of time. Philadelphia is set to play 31 consecutive games against teams who are currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.

Phillies schedule presents great opportunity to rack up wins

Jul 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Derek Hill (49) celebrates his home run with shortstop Trea Turner (7) during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals, who are 54-52, and the St. Louis Cardinals, who are 53-52, are the only teams even over the .500 mark whom the Phillies will be taking on over their next 31 games entering play on July 27.

“At this point in the year, you really can't take anybody lightly,” interim manager Don Mattingly said via Paul Casella of MLB.com. “Games are all important. They're important all year long, but we talk about the pennant race and things like that -- it’s started. One bad week puts you in danger.”

This is as good of an opportunity as any for Philadelphia to stack up some wins and continue putting pressure on the Braves in the divisional race.

Hopefully, momentum can be built that the team rides on into September, where they can start beating some of the upper-echelon teams in the MLB.

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