Bryson Stott Providing Phillies With Value Despite Inconsistent Bat

The Philadelphia Phillies have received excellent contributions from up and down the roster to help get the season back on track.

Since starting the campaign 9-19 under Rob Thomson, the team has gone 28-12under interim manager Don Mattingly, taking over the second Wild Card spot in the National League. Pitching has been the driving force behind the team’s turnaround, but some positional players deserve some credit as well.

One of those players is Bryson Stott. He has provided the team with some timely hitting, tapping into his power stroke a few times to help an offense that has been stuck in the mud for the majority of the year. He does have 19 extra-base hits on the year with six home runs, 11 doubles and two triples.

However, it isn’t with his bat that he is making the biggest impact. Stott has been underwhelming at the plate thus far in 2020. His Batting Run Value of -5 is in the 20th percentile. The only thing he is excelling at is avoiding strikeouts and not whiffing, leaving a lot to be desired elsewhere.

Bryson Stott contributing in multiple ways for Phillies

May 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) swings during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

However, he remains a main cog of the Phillies lineup as the starting second baseman. That remains the case because of how impactful he has been in other areas of the game to help Philadelphia win.

There aren’t many players who have run the bases better than Stott this year. His Baserunning Run Value of +3 is in the 96th percentile. His sprint speed of 28.4 is in the 80th percentile. That has culminated in him stealing 12 bases thus far in 2026 without being caught a single time.

He is efficient not only when stealing bases, but also when taking extra bases when a ball is put in play. His 8% attempt percentage above average is the second-best mark of his career, per Baseball Savant.

Outs Above Average Leaders - Second Baseman pic.twitter.com/ZcfoF4o5QJ — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 10, 2026

In addition to his base running, Stott has been excellent defensively. His +4 Range, Outs Above Average, is in the 90th percentile. He has a Fielding Run Value of +2, which is in the 75th percentile.

Making an impact to that level on the basepaths and with the glove is huge to keep Stott in the lineup. With a career-low 82 OPS+ and 79 Rbat+, it is his success on the bases and defensively that is keeping him in the lineup.

The borderline All-Star production that Stott had in 2023 looks to be an anomaly, but as long as he can keep getting the job done with his legs and defensively, he will remain a key part of the Phillies’ success moving forward.