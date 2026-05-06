Phillies Beleaguered Infielder Finding Power Stroke at Plate

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on fire since making the difficult decision to fire manager Rob Thomson 28 games into the season.

Since that move, they have won seven of eight games. The San Francisco Giants were swept epically, with multiple walk-off wins, and three of four games were taken from the Miami Marlins on the road.

Back home at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies welcomed the Athletics to town for the start of a three-game series. The positive momentum was continued, with Philadelphia picking up a dominant 9-1 victory.

There were a lot of standout performers in the game, headlined by ace Cristopher Sanchez, who threw eight shutout innings, allowing only three hits and one walk to go along with 10 strikeouts.

Bryson Stott providing spark with power at the plate

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) hits a two RBI home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the players who helped stake Sanchez to such a big lead was second baseman Bryson Stott. He has been struggling throughout the season at the plate, raising questions about how long he would hold onto the starting job.

Some signs of life have begun to show, with Stott tapping into his power stroke to help get the Phillies' offense on track. He was excellent against the Athletics, hitting a double in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second off Luis Severino.

Severino would get him to pop out in his second at-bat in the bottom of the fourth, but in the bottom of the seventh, Stott would strike again. This time, he faced relief pitcher Tyler Ferguson and took him deep for a two-run home run, his third long ball of the season.

Since Philadelphia snapped its 10-game losing streak against the Atlanta Braves on April 25, the Phillies’ second baseman has played a role in helping get the offense going. He has been an extra-base hit machine, boosting the production of the bottom third and helping extend the lineup.

In those 10 games, Stott has recorded a batting average of only .206 and an on-base percentage of just .250. But he has a slugging percentage of .618, with six of his seven hits being for extra bases.

There has been some bad luck involved in his batting average being so low as well. His batting average on balls in play over the last 10 games is .174. The league average is .292, which means better days are ahead once that regresses toward the mean.

If Stott can keep up the power stroke while his BABIP regulates itself, his overall numbers are going to start looking much better as well.