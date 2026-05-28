Cristopher Sanchez and 3 Other Biggest Phillies Takeaways From Padres Sweep

The Philadelphia Phillies went on the road to Petco Park to face off against the San Diego Padres on a skid.

Losers in four out of their last five games, the Phillies dropped two series in a row to the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians after winning the first six series they played under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Looking to get back on track out west, they did just that. Philadelphia swept the Padres, creating some much-needed momentum heading into their three-game series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

What helped create that momentum? Here are four major takeaways for the Phillies from their performance in Petco.

Christopher Sanchez History

May 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) smiles as he stands on the mound during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Sanchez set a team record for the most consecutive scoreless innings. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The biggest storyline from the team’s three-game sweep is the dominance of Cristopher Sanchez. He threw seven more shutout innings against San Diego, making some incredible franchise history in the process.

His scoreless streak is now at 44.2 innings, breaking the previous record, which Grover Alexander held. He went 41 consecutive innings without allowing a run in 1911. Sanchez is now atop the record book, going the entire month of May without allowing a single run.

59 is the all-time streak, held by Orel Hershiser with the Dodgers in 1988, that the talented lefty will now be chasing down.

Power Surge Offensively

May 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrates with right fielder Brandon Marsh (16) after hitting a one run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Philadelphia didn’t have an offensive explosion against the Padres, as there are still some issues with consistency amongst the group. However, they did bring their power strokes to the West Coast.

The Phillies scored 10 runs in the three-game sweep; all but three of them came via the home run. Six long balls were hit in total by five different players. Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and Bryce Harper all hit one, while Trea Turner hit two.

That power display saved a Philadelphia team that combined for a .194/.265/.387 slash line in the series.

Lineup Change Sparks Trea Turner

May 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a solo home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Struggling to find any consistency at the plate this season, Mattingly decided to make a change to his lineup. Turner, who had been in the leadoff spot every game he played in this season, flipped with Schwarber in the batting order.

The designated hitter hit first with Turner in the No. 2 hole, and it has worked thus far. In two games, the veteran shortstop has looked rejuvenated at the plate. He went 3-for-9 as the leadoff hitter with two home runs, three RBI and two stolen bases.

Turner getting on track would be huge for the Phillies' offense.

Pitching Staff Dominance

May 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

A lot of focus on the mound was on Sanchez, and rightfully so; breaking a record that stood for 115 years is an incredible feat. The rest of the pitching staff must have fed off him, because they were dealing as well.

Aaron Nola had a much-needed strong start, and Jesus Luzardo threw six shutout innings of his own, giving Philadelphia three quality starts.

The bullpen pitched eight innings, and only one run was scored against them. Johan Duran had two saves, while Jose Alvarado closed out Game 3. Orion Kerkering and Brad Keller each had two holds, while Jonathan Bowlan had one.

If you look up dominant in the dictionary, it will be a picture of the pitching staff and what they did to San Diego, pitching two shutouts.