Phillies Holding Veteran Outfielder Out of Lineup Against Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies have successfully bounced back in their series against the San Diego Padres.

Coming into the three-game set, they had lost four out of five games, dropping a series to the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians. Offense was a problem in those matchups, and it remains fair from explosive against the Padres, but timely hitting and lights-out pitching have led to two Phillies victories.

They will be looking for the sweep in a matinee ahead of an off day before traveling to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for a weekend series. One of the things people will be keeping a close eye on heading into that matchup is the health of outfielder Brandon Marsh.

He suffered a sprained right middle finger on May 26, which forced him out of the game early. The injury occurred when he was sliding back into first base while being picked off in the fourth inning.

Brandon Marsh held out of Phillies' lineup

May 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) rounds the base after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Viewed as a day-to-day injury, Marsh looks to have avoided any serious damage to his finger. Alas, he is still going to be held out of the lineup for the series finale against the Padres as a precaution.

Taking his spot in the outfield will be Edmundo Sosa, who will bat ninth and handle left field. Atop the order, Don Mattingly is sticking with the new alignment that he used for the first time on Tuesday.

In the leadoff spot is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, with shortstop Trea Turner batting second. The change yielded positive results the first time, with Schwarber going 1-for-5 without a strikeout and Turner going 2-for-5, including his sixth home run of the season.

Batting third and playing first base is Bryce Harper, who got the scoring started in the 4-3 victory with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Moving into the cleanup spot with Marsh sidelined is third baseman, Alec Bohm.

Batting fifth and playing second base is Bryson Stott, who is looking for his first hit in the series. He had a seven-game hitting streak snapped at the start of the series with San Diego.

No. 6 in the order and playing catcher is J.T. Realmuto, who was out of the lineup in Game 1 but back in for Game 2, going 2-for-3 with his second homer of the campaign.

Adolis Garcia is batting seventh and playing right field, and is mired in a brutal slump with only three hits in his last 44 at-bats with seven walks and 24 strikeouts. At least he is making a positive impact defensively.

Playing center field and batting eighth is Justin Crawford, who is in the midst of a brutal slump as well. He has not gotten a hit since May 18.

Taking the mound, looking to make franchise history, is Cristopher Sanchez, who is putting his 37.2-inning scoreless streak on the line.

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