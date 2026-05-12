Cristopher Sanchez Excelling in Key Area To Help Phillies

There have been some ups and downs for the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2026 season, digging an early hole to climb out of.

However, there has been one thing the team has been able to count on consistently thus far: ace Cristopher Sanchez. He has been excellent through his first nine starts of the year, leading the National League with a 2.6 bWAR.

His performance has been excellent overall, but there is one thing that has stood out over his last two starts, both coming since Don Mattingly took over as manager from Rob Thomson: Sanchez is providing the team with length.

It is something that has been an issue for the Phillies in the early going, putting too much pressure on the bullpen to eat innings. But Sanchez has made it a personal goal of his to work as late into games as possible.

Cristopher Sanchez has taken game to another level

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) plays against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“That’s the goal,” Sánchez said via team interpreter Diego D’Aniello, as shared by Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required), “to throw seven, eight, nine — if possible — innings. That’s always going to be my goal. And we back each other up and feed off each other. So I’m good today, but maybe one of the starting pitchers is better than I am today, tomorrow.”

In his most recent start against the Colorado Rockies, Sanchez threw seven innings. He was cruising along, looking like he would work even deeper into the game, had he not needed 24 pitches to finish out the frame, leading to him throwing a season-high 103.

It was the first time the talented lefty reached the triple-digit mark in 2026, but it could be something that he does more often going forward. This was the second consecutive start that he threw at least seven innings, as he shut out the Athletics through eight frames on May 5.

Sanchez fell one out short against the San Francisco Giants on April 30 to have three straight starts of 7+ innings pitched. What was most important about that outing against the NL West squad was that it was Game 1 of a split doubleheader, as he saved the bullpen from being overworked.

Another scoreless outing for Sanchie 😃 pic.twitter.com/0BkLnjJz8V — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 10, 2026

Riding a 21.1 inning scoreless streak, Sanchez is throwing the ball incredibly well. He is answering the bell as the team’s ace, regularly working deeper into games than any of his rotation mates have this season.

Length has been an issue for Philadelphia, with only three instances of a starter going at least seven innings. Along with Sanchez’s doing it twice, Jesus Luzardo has done it once.

All three of them have occurred since Mattingly took over, as something has clicked over the last two weeks for the team.