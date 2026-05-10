Phillies Win Series Against Rockies Behind Ace’s Dominance

The Philadelphia Phillies entered their series against the Colorado Rockies with a lot of positive momentum, having won eight out of 10 games against the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, and Athletics.

A 12-1 loss in the finale against the Athletics was certainly a disappointing outcome, and things didn’t get better in the opener against the Rockies, which the Phillies lost 9-7 in 11 innings. However, Philadelphia was able to bounce back in Game 2, winning 9-3.

Facing a rubber game on Sunday afternoon, the Phillies had to feel great about their chances of winning a fourth straight series with their ace, Cristopher Sanchez, taking the mound against Tomoyuki Sugano.

Philadelphia’s lineup was able to stake Sanchez to an early lead with superstars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper going back-to-back in the bottom of the first inning. Three more runs were scored in the bottom of the second to stake their starter to a five-run lead.

Cristopher Sanchez was dealing against the Rockies

While Sanchez certainly appreciated the extra support, he ended up not even needing it. The solo home run by Schwarber that got the team a 1-0 lead would have been enough because their star was dealing all afternoon.

With the team seeking another series victory, Sanchez dominated the Rockies. He ended up pitching seven shutout innings, allowing only six hits and not issuing a walk while striking out seven.

That stellar performance has extended his streak of scoreless innings to 21.1 consecutive innings. The last time a team scored against Sanchez was on April 30, when the Giants scored two runs in the top of the first inning that helped contribute to the team’s historic performance in a doubleheader.

By dominating Colorado, Sanchez has improved his season-long numbers to a 2.11 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 55 innings with a 4-2 record and 67 strikeouts to go along with only 14 walks issued.

Another scoreless outing for Sanchie 😃 pic.twitter.com/0BkLnjJz8V — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 10, 2026

Entering his start on Sunday, the talented lefty had the best FIP in the National League with a 2.39. It should only improve after he mowed down the Rockies.

After finishing second in the NL Cy Young award race last year, Sanchez is going to be right back in the thick of the race again this year, anchoring the Phillies’ pitching staff, which is the strength of the team.

He is scheduled to take the mound again on May 16 when Philadelphia is on the road to face the Pittsburgh Pirates.