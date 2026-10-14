Why Aidan Miller Should Be in the Phillies' Plans for 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for an important offseason that will without a doubt impact the future of the team.

Coming off another early playoff exit, the Phillies will head into the winter with no shortage of question marks. While making the playoffs for five straight years is a good accomplishment, this is a team that wants to achieve more.

Now, with an aging roster, Philadelphia could be at a bit of a crossroads. The team could continue to be aggressive and try to win now, or perhaps they might try for a bit of a reset and unload some of the high-priced veterans.

Arguments can be made for both scenarios, but one thing that makes sense for Philadelphia regardless will be to have prospect Aidan Miller in their 2027 plans.

Aidan Miller Should Be in Phillies’ 2027 Plans

Feb 25, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (96) slides safely into second base against Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a lot of uncertainty about what the roster might look like for next season, injecting some more youth into the majors makes sense. In 2026, the team most notably had Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford on the Opening Day roster.

As two of the top prospects in the system, it was good to see them both given a chance right away. While the results might have been mixed, both were on the postseason roster and had some good moments this year.

As the team heads into 2027, there has been a lot of talk about shaking things up. While that might happen, adding some of their young talent to the roster once again makes sense.

One player who figured to be part of the 2026 plans was Miller. Unfortunately, injuries kept him out of action for nearly the entire campaign. While he was able to return and help the team at the end of the season, his timeline to the majors was altered.

As the team prepares for the 2027 campaign, there will be potential openings both at shortstop and third base. Alec Bohm will be entering the winter as a free agent, and the Phillies might move Turner off shortstop due to his defensive struggles.

If either of those two things happens, it could be Miller filling the void for the team. It would be wise for the Phillies to have some sort of veteran option to go along with Miller if they chose to have him in the majors to start the year, but he could be a very viable option for the team.