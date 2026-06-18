Giants Slugger Could Be Multi-Year Answer at Key Position for Phillies

With the Philadelphia Phillies reaching the 40-win mark, it has been a fantastic turnaround for the team.

To start the season, it was shocking to see how poorly Philadelphia played. They had the worst run differential in the league at one point, and that resulted in a major change with manager Rob Thomson being let go.

Since the change, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in the league, and they are right back in playoff contention. While the team has been playing very well of late, there are still some areas that the team would like to improve.

While the team does have arguably the best duo in baseball in their rotation with Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, the back end of the unit has some issues, with the young Andrew Painter really struggling. Furthermore, one of the clear needs for the team is some help for their lineup.

Even though the outfield figures to be the most logical place for them to try to improve, they could potentially look at some long-term fixes as well. If they choose to do so, one option for them could be San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman.

Chapman Could Be Long-Term Answer at Third Base

San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Even though Alec Bohm has been playing much better of late, he is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Phillies bringing him back after some inconsistencies the last few years might be a bit unlikely.

With the Giants having a fire sale this summer, Chapman is going to be a player that they might seek to move with his large contract. The former All-Star is signed through 2031, and if San Francisco is serious about resetting, moving the veteran makes sense.

At 33 years old, Chapman hasn’t slowed down so far. This season, he has slashed .261/.348/.414 with seven home runs and 39 RBI. The talented veteran is one of the best defensive players at third base in the entire league, and with a bWAR already of 3.2, that has continued this year as well.

In order to move the contract of Chapman, the Giants would likely have to eat a fair amount of it, especially if they are looking for some decent prospects in return. Overall, while he is 33 years old, the talented slugger has shown no signs of slowing down and could provide the Phillies with their third baseman for the next few years.