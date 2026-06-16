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Inside The Phillies

Phillies Already Putting in Work Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

With less than two months until the MLB trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies are already canvassing the league for help.
Kenneth Teape|
May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park.
May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a magnificent job of getting their season back on track after a brutal 9-19 start.

Now 39-33 on the year, they are holding down the second Wild Card spot in the National League. To ensure they remain in the playoff picture and try to catch the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of them, the Phillies will need to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

This isn’t a new position for Dave Dombrowski to be in. Essentially, since he joined the franchise, Philadelphia has sought upgrades on the trade market ahead of the deadline, and this year will be no different.

What will the Phillies be on the hunt for this time around? As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent mailbag, they are already canvassing the league for outfield help.

Phillies in the market for outfield help

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) throws after fielding a single.
Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) throws after fielding a single against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“I’m being told by GMs that the Phillies’ front office is on the prowl for an impact outfielder,” the former MLB executive wrote.

That should come as little surprise to anyone who has followed Philadelphia this year. Outside of Brandon Marsh, their outfield production this season has been sparse. Rookie Justin Crawford has had his moments, but he still has developing to do.

On top of the overall struggles, their depth is also being tested. Johan Rojas, who was preparing to return from an 80-game suspension, injured his elbow and has to undergo an internal brace procedure.

He is out for the season, and was joined shortly thereafter on the sidelines by Adolis Garcia. The starting right fielder tore his lat while throwing the ball home on a sac fly, and the expectation is that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Derek Hill, Gabriel Rincones Jr. not enough for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr (17) reacts after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins.
Jun 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr (17) reacts after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

That has led to the team promoting one of their top prospects, Gabriel Rincones Jr., to the Major Leagues. Another addition was made before the Garcia news was revealed, with the Phillies acquiring Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox in a trade.

Hill brings versatility, speed and defense to the group, but fits in more as a depth option as the No. 4 or 5 outfielder, not as an everyday player in the lineup.

Rincones could certainly turn into that, and it would be an incredibly positive development for the franchise, having one of their top prospects make an immediate impact despite mixed results with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

With their core not getting any younger, expect Dombrowski to be aggressive, looking to make upgrades to the lineup, especially with how good the pitching staff has been.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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