How To Watch Cristopher Sanchez Go for Phillies History: Television, Stream, Radio

After winning the first six series they played under interim manager Don Mattingly, the Philadelphia Phillies fell into a bit of a slump, losing two straight against the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

However, they have gotten back on track in their series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies clinched the series, winning the first two games behind strong starts from Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola.

Philadelphia is now looking for the sweep against the Padres, before continuing their West Coast trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers, following an off day on May 28.

Taking the mound for the Phillies will be Cristopher Sanchez, who is looking to make franchise history in the matchup. And here is all the information you need to watch the talented lefty’s attempt at rewriting the record books.

May 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

When: May 27, 2026, 4:10 pm ET

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Television: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Padres.TV

Live Stream: MLB.TV or Fubo

Radio: 94WIP, iHEART App in Philadelphia, KWFN 97.3

Pitching Matchup: Christopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.62 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.05 ERA)

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sanchez comes into this start riding an impressive 37.2-inning scoreless streak. The longest streak in Phillies history belongs to Grover Alexander, who recorded 41 consecutive innings without allowing a run in 1911.

The dynamic lefty has not allowed a single run through four starts thus far in May and will be looking to continue that success against a San Diego squad that has struggled to consistently produce runs.

His stellar performance has put him at the forefront of what is shaping up to be one of the tightest Cy Young Award races ever. The National League has seen some incredible starting pitching from Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are Sanchez’s closest competition right now.

Cristopher Sánchez enters today's start with the 2nd-longest scoreless streak in Phillies history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QMC31t6T2k — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 27, 2026

But, reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates cannot be counted out. Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves and Max Meyer of the Miami Marlins are also throwing the ball remarkably well.

All eyes will be on Sanchez when he takes the mound at Petco Park with history within grasp. He currently leads the MLB with 3.7 bWAR and is first in the NL with a 1.62 ERA, one complete game, one shutout, a 264 ERA+ and 0.4 HR/9.

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