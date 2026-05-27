Phillies Star Rightfully Atop Pecking Order for Cy Young Award

The 2026 MLB regular season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia Phillies, but there have been a few players immune to the team’s struggles.

One of those players is starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. Fans were excited to see what he had for an encore after making the National League All-Star team for the first time in 2024 and then finishing in second place in the NL Cy Young Award race in 2025.

How about a second All-Star nomination and possibly finishing in first place in the Cy Young Award ballot this time? Sanchez is putting together an incredible campaign thus far and is currently the leader in the clubhouse for the award.

Over at ESPN, an update was done recently on how the award races are shaping up near the end of May. This year, the NL Cy Young Award looks like it could be the toughest race in recent history with so many pitchers performing at a high level.

Cristopher Sanchez atop NL Cy Young leaderboard

Apr 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Right now, based on AXE, it is Sanchez who holds the No. 1 spot with a 149.9. He has a decent-sized lead over Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers, who has a 139.9 AXE. Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the other two players with an AXE of at least 130, coming in at 135.7 and 134, respectively.

Sanchez’s overall AXE is 140.1, which is third in baseball behind only Ohtani and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. Philadelphia’s ace ranked 33rd with an AXE of 119.8 entering the month, but has caught fire over the last few weeks.

Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies take on the Padres on Wednesday.



Sánchez in May:

32 IP

36 K

0 ER

0.69 WHIP

1.7 fWAR



Padres offensive ranks in May:

Runs - 29th

BA - 30th

SLG - 28th pic.twitter.com/pKEUA8qzJc — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 27, 2026

The Phillies star has catapulted to the top of the leaderboard thanks to an incredibly impressive May. He has made four starts thus far and has a 3-0 record, not allowing a single run through 32 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts and only three walks.

Heading into his final start of the month against the San Diego Padres, Sanchez will be looking to break the franchise record for scoreless innings in a row. He currently is at 37.2 innings, trailing only Grover Alexander, who threw 41 consecutive scoreless innings in 1911.

Accomplishing that feat against the Padres would likely sew up the NL Pitcher of the Month Award and secure his spot atop the Cy Young leaderboard heading into June.

Entering his start on May 27, Sanchez leads the MLB with a 3.7 bWAR, one complete game and one shutout. His 1.62 ERA is the best in the NL, along with his 264 ERA+ and 0.4 HR/9.